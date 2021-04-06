Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Biodesix Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.