Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.