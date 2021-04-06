Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 11.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Clorox by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

