Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 49,603 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 16,024,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

