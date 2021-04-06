ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $118,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,287,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $11,322,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

