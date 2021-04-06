Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ALS traded up C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.64. The company had a trading volume of 127,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,089. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.46. The stock has a market cap of C$648.72 million and a P/E ratio of -24.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

