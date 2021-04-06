AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.00

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$21.27, with a volume of 583237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Sunday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.35.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.74.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.