Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelon by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

