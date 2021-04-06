Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,954,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 187,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,863,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE Y opened at $641.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.88 and a 200 day moving average of $594.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $434.53 and a 1 year high of $663.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

