Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

