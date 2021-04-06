Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.