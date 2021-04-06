Alexander D. Moore Sells 12,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.44. 64,931,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,905,648. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.