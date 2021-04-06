Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 50,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

