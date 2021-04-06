Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 354,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

