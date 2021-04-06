Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$114.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total value of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares in the company, valued at C$10,391,888.22. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Insiders have purchased 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last three months.

Shares of AEM opened at C$75.18 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.95 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

