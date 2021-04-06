Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGIO stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

