Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Agenus were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,481,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 592,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agenus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 245,972 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $622.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

