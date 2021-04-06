ADMA Biologics’ (ADMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

