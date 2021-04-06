Adam Richard Kokas Sells 22,058 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,332. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

