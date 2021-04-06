AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 13.4% on Insider Selling

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) shares were down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$14.70 and last traded at C$15.06. Approximately 1,194,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 833,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.39.

Specifically, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,717,613 shares in the company, valued at C$31,052,725.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.40 million and a P/E ratio of 202.97.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

