Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $6,800,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $281.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. The company has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $282.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

