ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.