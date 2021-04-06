Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.89

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $19.33. Abcam shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 861 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

