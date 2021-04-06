AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.