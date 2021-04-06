AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

