A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

