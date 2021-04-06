99,206 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Ondas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000.

ONDS stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

ONDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

