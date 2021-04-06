$99.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report sales of $99.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.44 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $87.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $410.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $412.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $445.91 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $447.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGLS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $587.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.