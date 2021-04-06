96,516 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,146,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 11.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.63. 1,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $210.17 and a one year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

