80,247 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 4.8% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

