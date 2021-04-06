776 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $168.28 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

