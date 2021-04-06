7,055 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

