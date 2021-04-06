$681.30 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $681.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.08 million to $761.10 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $21.17 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

