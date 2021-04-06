6,488 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,488 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,297 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,785 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $240,389.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,319.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

