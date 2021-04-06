$632.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will announce $632.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.65 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTB shares. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:CTB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.94. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,661. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $240,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

