600,000 Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUNEU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

