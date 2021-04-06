5,784 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.