57,062 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $76,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $12,229,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.