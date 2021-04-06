$54.47 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $54.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $55.00 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $51.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $229.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.43 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $248.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE IRT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

