537,647 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 537,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,742,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.51% of Lazard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

LAZ stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

