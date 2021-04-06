5,346 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

