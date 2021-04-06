532 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total transaction of $1,752,269.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.91 and a 200-day moving average of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.30 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.