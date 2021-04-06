$505.44 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post sales of $505.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $508.90 million. Acushnet reported sales of $408.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

