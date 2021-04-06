4,965 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

