4,540 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Curi Capital

Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,095. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

