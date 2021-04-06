44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 555,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

