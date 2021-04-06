44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

