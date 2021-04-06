44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $114,977,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $54,011,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

