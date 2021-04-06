44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $195.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,019 shares of company stock worth $3,601,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

