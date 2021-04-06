44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $367.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.96 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

