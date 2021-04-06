44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $108.44 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.